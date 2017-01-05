The White House's Techies Are Leaving Trump a Must-Do List | WIRED

Next week, it will be President Barack Obama, who plans to deliver his presidential farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday. Today, it’s his science and technology team, which has just published an exit memo celebrating its accomplishments over the last eight years. The Office of Science and Technology Policy also lays out a checklist for the incoming Trump administration.

It’s a long list.

Obama did more than perhaps any president in history to welcome Silicon Valley to Washington. Before 2009, the US didn’t have a chief technology officer. Today, former Googler Megan Smith holds the role. Back then, no United States Digital Service existed to work on using tech to cut through government red tape. Today, dozens of technologists at the USDS are working to transform archaic government systems into user-friendly platforms. Heck, Obama even edited the November issue of WIRED last year.

The office’s exit memo—one of several by various White House departments the administration will issue today—is an extensive elaboration on the president’s technophilia structured around “frontiers” (just like the WIRED issue he edited). It notes the administration’s investments in areas such as research and development, broadband access, STEM education, and entrepreneurship. It includes details on the White House’s Precision Medicine Initiative and its Clean Power Plan to drastically cut carbon emissions. It trumpets the White House’s role in jumpstarting a private space program that’s set to take astronauts to the cosmos within two years.