It has been very correct so far : "The ICIT Ransomware Report: 2016 Will Be the Year Ransomware Holds America Hostage"

2016 is the year ransomware will wreak havoc on America’s critical infrastructure community. The resurgence of these attacks is driven by a growing attack surface comprised of internet enabled devices and a keen understanding by Advanced Persistent Threat groups that ransomware is under-combated and highly profitable. The “ICIT Ransomware Report: 2016 Will Be the Year Ransomware Holds America Hostage” is a comprehensive analysis of ransomware threats and mitigation strategies which provides insight on:

The origins of ransomware

The types of ransomware (Locky, TeslaCrypt/EccKrypt, Cryptolocker, Cryptowall, CTB-Locker and hybrid ransomware)

(Locky, TeslaCrypt/EccKrypt, Cryptolocker, Cryptowall, CTB-Locker and hybrid ransomware) Ransomware distribution techniques (Phishing, Wateringhole, Malvertising, Traffic Distribution Systems (TDS), etc.)

(Phishing, Wateringhole, Malvertising, Traffic Distribution Systems (TDS), etc.) The systems most susceptible to ransomware (personal computers, mobile devices, servers, IoT devices, etc.)

(personal computers, mobile devices, servers, IoT devices, etc.) The targets for ransomware (the average user, businesses, law enforcement and government, organizations in the healthcare, financial and educational sectors, etc.)

(the average user, businesses, law enforcement and government, organizations in the healthcare, financial and educational sectors, etc.) How to mitigate ransomware (a 4 step process)

(a 4 step process) Future threats to watch out for

What to do when a compromise occurs