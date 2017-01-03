Newsvine

It has been very correct so far : "The ICIT Ransomware Report: 2016 Will Be the Year Ransomware Holds America Hostage"

2016 is the year ransomware will wreak havoc on America’s critical infrastructure community. The resurgence of these attacks is driven by a growing attack surface comprised of internet enabled devices and a keen understanding by Advanced Persistent Threat groups that ransomware is under-combated and highly profitable. The “ICIT Ransomware Report: 2016 Will Be the Year Ransomware Holds America Hostage” is a comprehensive analysis of ransomware threats and mitigation strategies which provides insight on:

  • The origins of ransomware
  • The types of ransomware (Locky, TeslaCrypt/EccKrypt, Cryptolocker, Cryptowall, CTB-Locker and hybrid ransomware)
  • Ransomware distribution techniques (Phishing, Wateringhole, Malvertising, Traffic Distribution Systems (TDS), etc.)
  • The systems most susceptible to ransomware (personal computers, mobile devices, servers, IoT devices, etc.)
  • The targets for ransomware (the average user, businesses, law enforcement and government, organizations in the healthcare, financial and educational sectors, etc.)
  • How to mitigate ransomware (a 4 step process)
  • Future threats to watch out for
  • What to do when a compromise occurs

