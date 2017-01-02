Internal and external bureaucracy slows critical cybersecurity decisions within organizations by months or years, and it may delay the implementation of a solution until after the threat has evolved or the threat landscape has shifted

The rapid outbreak of cyber threats over the past few years has resulted in an abundance of events that promote faux experts and ineffective silver bullet solutions, often hosted by organizations who are more focused on luring in massive crowds of attendees and financial gain than improving the quality of their discussions and the cultivation of their participants. This epidemic has led to a state of “event fatigue” among cybersecurity leaders who are bombarded with speaking and attendance requests on a weekly basis and, thus, have all but given up hope that events are a worthwhile use of their time.

The Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology has responded to this dilemma by launching ICIT Programs, a series of next-generation educational experiences produced and delivered by the Institute and its Fellows and built around the cutting edge, objective research which is the hallmark of ICIT. With ICIT Programs, the institute continues to lead from the trenches and create a trusted platform for education, collaboration, and solutions for executives from federal agencies, the U.S. Military, the legislative community, and the private sector.

In order to combat encroaching cyber threats, it is imperative that decision makers differentiate between elite educational events, which offer the exchange of ideas needed to defend against a hyper-evolving adversary, and events which are nothing more than education-theatre or, at best, are an exercise in discussing challenges while offering no actual solutions