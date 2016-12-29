How valuable is personal healthcare data?

Apparently it depends. Based on at least some price comparisons on the Dark Web – the underground online marketplace for cyber criminals – electronic health records (EHR) are not even close to premium goods.

McAfee, now a division of Intel Security, reported recently that the price for an individual medical record ranges from a fraction of a cent to $2.50, while a so-called “fullz” record – name, Social Security number plus financial account information from a credit or debit card can fetch $14 to $25.

But, other experts say medical records have enormous value, for a variety of reasons – mostly financial but sometimes political or personal – and retains its value for a long time.

“Medical data is very rich information,” said Axel Wirth, healthcare solutions architect at Symantec. “Besides demographics – name, date of birth – it includes financial and account information, insurance and government identifiers, residency information, physical descriptors, next of kin, and potentially even photos. It is as much of a fullz as it gets.” Earlier that month, the same person had offered more than 1 million records from three different organizations – activities documented in an ICIT report in September titled, “Your Life, Repackaged and Resold: The Deep Web Exploitation of Health Sector Breach Victims.”