Trump Assails Obama Over U.N. Action on Israeli Settlements

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President-elect Donald J. Trump lashed out at President Obama on Wednesday for what he called the administration’s failure to support Israel at the United Nations, saying the United States had treated its ally in the Middle East with “total disdain and disrespect.”

In two Twitter posts, the president-elect assailed the Obama administration for its decision last week to abstain from a resolution condemning Israeli construction of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Mr. Trump’s Twitter posts came just hours before Secretary of State John Kerry was expected to deliver a speech in Washington responding to that criticism.