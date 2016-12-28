Cyber ​​attacks IoT-devices: who is to blame and what to do?

Hacking 'Internet of things' experts on information security is already being called one of the most significant trends in 2016. Forecasts for next year are not encouraging. The number of devices will grow, and with them the risk that developers will be able to timely protect the device from the IoT-DoS-attacks and other forms.

Over the past few months, reports of cyber attacks on IoT-device significantly more frequent. In particular, a few days ago cyberattacks undergone five largest Russian banks, but they have been reflected "Rostelecom".

Another notorious example of hacking can be considered a DDoS-attacks on the company Dyn, when hackers could exploit the vulnerability connected internet devices - refrigerators, thermostats, surveillance cameras and other - and formed one army of bots, which eventually broke Twitter job, Amazon, Netflix and Spotify.

The most common IoT-devices suffer from malware called Mirai, seeks out and IoT-device to attach them to a botnet DDoS-by guessing passwords to gain access. At the moment a new version Mirai virus has infected about 5 million devices in the IoT-10 countries.

Last week, the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, ICIT) published a report, which called the main reason for the recent DDoS-attacks from botnet Mirai negligence producers that do not take into account the cybersecurity under development using to protect the weak and easily recognizable passwords.