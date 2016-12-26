Unprotected IoT devices could become a powerful weapon for cyber wars

Internet of Things (IoT) is certainly the future, but so has the ambiguities in this field that few know how to set regulations, standards and create something concrete. For example, are now at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) revealed that it is known that the IoT does not bare minimum necessary protection so effortlessly through each connected device can make a claim given target.

At the time lurking Mirai, massive DDoS attacks and all other previously known methods of hacking, it is clear that IoT should not be in the state it currently has. I birds in the trees know it, but there's just too many obstacles in practice, which prevent the parties concerned that something changes for the better.

Because, by the year 2020 will be online around 20 billion "smart" devices and one that all should be controlled so as to operate exactly as expected, to be useful to the people they serve are not in any danger from a variety of cyber attacks, but also A network does not crashes every now because there are no standards and devices from different manufacturers are not compatible with each other. How to change?