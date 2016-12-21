Tis the Season to be Wary

With just a few shopping days left before Christmas, the retail frenzy is at its height. Judging from the plethora of products touted in all of the sales flyers and commercials, it seems that this is the “smartest” season of the year. It is hard to ignore that more and more products are connected via the Internet, from smart thermostats and lights to beverage containers with an app that remind you it is time for a drink - all programmable from a phone, tablet or other connected device. As so many have predicted, the IoT is here and here to stay. Depending upon which analyst organization you follow, it is anticipated that there will be billions of connected IoT devices operating in the global ecosystem within a few years.

As consumers readily scoop up the new generation of smart gadgets, you have to wonder how many truly understand the potential dangers that exist in these very powerful devices, many of which are small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. We in the industry, of course, understand the potential vulnerabilities in IoT devices and the many ways in which nefarious actors can use them for malicious purposes, exposing personal and private data, IP, and critical infrastructure to cybercrime.

A December 2016 report released by the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT), Rise of the Machines: The Dyn Attack Was Just a Practice Run, provides the gory details of many of the most recent cyber-attacks and further warns of the potential mayhem that awaits us.