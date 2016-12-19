Electoral college meets to elect Donald Trump in statehouses across US

The denouement of the 2016 election came on Monday, as electors in all 50 states and the District of Columbia assembled to formally elect Donald Trump as president of the United States.

In some state capitals, proceedings were met with protests. Activists urged electors to back efforts led by celebrities and academics to cast their ballots at variance with election results and somehow keep Trump from reaching the necessary 270 electoral votes.

If all electors voted in accordance with the will of the voters, Trump would receive 306 electoral votes and Hillary Clinton 232.