As outgoing President Barack Obama pledges retaliation for election season hacks allegedly ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President-elect Donald Trump

Trump vehemently denies such assertions, a team of cyber-security experts at Recorded Future say they found an exploit on the Election Assistance Commission website that compromised administrative accounts and could have wider reaching effects. The EAC — established in 2002 by the Help America Vote Act — exists to help local election officials by creating voluntary voting system guidance, maintaining a database of pertinent election administration information and accrediting voting machine testing laboratories. 

While such a breach would not directly compromise an election, it could act as the “beachhead” for a larger campaign, according to James Scott, senior fellow at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT). 

