The Metamorphosis of Mirai – Michael Patterson, Plixer International

The Institute of Critical Infrastructure Technology has issued a report that contends that the Mirai malware has given even unsophisticated hackers a quantum leap in capabilities to launch cyber attacks.

A lot of malware compromising systems today are an amalgamation of pieces of pre-existing contagions like Mirai.

It has become easy for cyber criminals to purchase software that will take advantage of specific exploits and then complement it with another cyber weapon. They can even purchase technical support to achieve their objective.

Once the software is compiled, its signature is unique and can be virtually undetectable by signature matching cyber defense systems. We can expect larger variations of DDoS in 2017 with an array of different objectives.